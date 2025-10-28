I Rise Reunites

Anonymous Source, Posted by 15 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Mid 2000s band I Rise will reunite for a December 27th show. That's the first show fir the group in ten years and it’s with original members Danny Kelly on guitar, Jake Massuco (from Four Year Strong) on drums, Chris Berg (Verse, and High Command) on bass and the Kantarelis brothers on guitar and vocals. The group stated more shows are likely to follow. The show is with New Death, Death Defier, False Grip, and Body Eviction - December 27th, 2025 At Ralph’s Rock Diner Worcester.