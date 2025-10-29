Violent Femmes celebrate debut LP with tour

by John Gentile
The debut Violent Femmes album turns 45 this year. to celebrate the band is going on a West Coast tour. That starts February 26 and runs through early march. The trek is dubbed "45 Years of Violent Femmes." You can see the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|February 26
|The Sound
|Del Mar, CA
|March 1
|Majestic Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA
|March 3
|Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
|Santa Cruz, CA
|March 4
|The Guild Theatre
|Menlo Park, CA
|March 5
|The Guild Theatre
|Menlo Park, CA
|March 6
|Grand Sierra Resort
|Reno, NV
|March 7
|Channel 24
|Sacramento, CA