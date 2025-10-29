Violent Femmes celebrate debut LP with tour

Violent Femmes
by

The debut Violent Femmes album turns 45 this year. to celebrate the band is going on a West Coast tour. That starts February 26 and runs through early march. The trek is dubbed "45 Years of Violent Femmes." You can see the dates below.

DateVenueCity
February 26The SoundDel Mar, CA
March 1Majestic Ventura TheaterVentura, CA
March 3Santa Cruz Civic AuditoriumSanta Cruz, CA
March 4The Guild TheatreMenlo Park, CA
March 5The Guild TheatreMenlo Park, CA
March 6Grand Sierra ResortReno, NV
March 7Channel 24Sacramento, CA