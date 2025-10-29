Vial release new single

Vial have released a new single. It's called "idle hands" and right now appears to be a stand alone single. As per the band, " “IDLE HANDS” is a plea for affection; Limerence bottled up in a 2 and a half minute punky blast. Its desperate heartbeat is set to a driving rhythm, with a hook that grabs hold and doesn’t let go. I recorded the vocals for “IDLE HANDS” in the studio with a completely broken heart, and I think that rawness and desperation really comes through in the final product. I was really inspired by Courtney Love’s saccharine vocals, especially on tracks such as “Violet”. This song has been stuck in my head for months." You can check it out below.