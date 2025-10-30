Hawthorne Heights have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album If Only You Were Lonely. Letlive. and Creeper will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 31. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/5
|Lexington, KY
|Manchester Music Hall
|3/6
|Bloomington, IL
|Castle Theater
|3/9
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Ave
|3/12
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|3/13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|3/14
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall
|3/15
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory Spokane
|3/17
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|3/18
|Portland, OR
|Roseland
|3/21
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|3/22
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|3/23
|San Diego, CA
|House of Blues
|3/24
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee (Half House)
|3/25
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sunshine Theater
|3/27
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|3/28
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Event Center
|3/29
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|3/31
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|4/1
|Little Rock, AR
|The Hall