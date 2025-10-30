Hawthorne Heights announce 'If Only You Were Lonely' 20th anniversary tour

Hawthorne Heights have announced US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album If Only You Were Lonely. Letlive. and Creeper will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 31. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
3/5Lexington, KYManchester Music Hall
3/6Bloomington, ILCastle Theater
3/9Minneapolis, MNFirst Ave
3/12Denver, COSummit
3/13Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
3/14Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall
3/15Spokane, WAKnitting Factory Spokane
3/17Seattle, WAEl Corazon
3/18Portland, ORRoseland
3/21Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
3/22Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
3/23San Diego, CAHouse of Blues
3/24Tempe, AZMarquee (Half House)
3/25Albuquerque, NMSunshine Theater
3/27Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
3/28San Antonio, TXVibes Event Center
3/29Austin, TXEmo’s
3/31Houston, TXHouse of Blues
4/1Little Rock, ARThe Hall