Frank Turner has announced UK tour dates for this spring. He will be celebrating 20 years of his EP Campfire Punkrock which was originally released in 2006. Dave Hause and Katacombs will be joining him on all dates. The trek begins on April 8 in Newcastle and wraps up on April 20 in London. Frank Turner released his album Undefeated in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 08
|University Students’ Union
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 09
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 10
|Wardrobe
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 12
|Trinity
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 13
|Lemon Grove
|Exeter, UK
|Apr 14
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 15
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 17
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 18
|Gliderdrome
|Boston, UK
|Apr 19
|Scala
|London, UK
|Apr 20
|Scala
|London, UK