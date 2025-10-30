Frank Turner announces UK tour

Frank Turner has announced UK tour dates for this spring. He will be celebrating 20 years of his EP Campfire Punkrock which was originally released in 2006. Dave Hause and Katacombs will be joining him on all dates. The trek begins on April 8 in Newcastle and wraps up on April 20 in London. Frank Turner released his album Undefeated in 2024. Check out the dates below.

Apr 08University Students’ UnionNewcastle, UK
Apr 09Academy 2Manchester, UK
Apr 10WardrobeLeeds, UK
Apr 12TrinityBristol, UK
Apr 13Lemon GroveExeter, UK
Apr 14Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Apr 15O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UK
Apr 17ChalkBrighton, UK
Apr 18GliderdromeBoston, UK
Apr 19ScalaLondon, UK
Apr 20ScalaLondon, UK