Dublin-based Lankum have released a video for their cover of The Specials' song “Ghost Town”. The video was shot in the Wicklow Mountains in County Wicklow, Ireland and was directed by Leonn Ward. The cover is available digitally and is also available as a 7-inch via Rough Trade Records. Lankum released their live album Live in Dublin in 2024 and their album False Lankum in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Frank Turner announces UK tour
Next StoryExclusive Videos: Watch the new video by Pink Snot!
Lankum: "Ghost Town" (Specials cover)
Today is your last day to try to win two free tickets to Punk Rock Bowling!
You have two more days to try and win free tickets to Punk Rock Bowling!
You still have one week to try to win two free passes to Punk Rock Bowling!
Win Two GA Tickets to Punk Rock Bowling!
Watch the Specials, Aggrolites, and Bosstones honor Terry Hall!
Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels perform “Take Warning” at Terry Hall tribute show
Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous cover The Specials with Scott Klopfenstein
Watch the Specials and Tim Armstrong play "Gangsters!", Musack to throw Terry Hall Tribute
Terry Hall of the Specials has passed away