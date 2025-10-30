Dublin-based Lankum have released a video for their cover of The Specials' song “Ghost Town”. The video was shot in the Wicklow Mountains in County Wicklow, Ireland and was directed by Leonn Ward. The cover is available digitally and is also available as a 7-inch via Rough Trade Records. Lankum released their live album Live in Dublin in 2024 and their album False Lankum in 2023. Check out the video below.