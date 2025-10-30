Today, we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song and video by Winnipeg-based punk/no core band Pink Snot! The song is called “Ghost” and was recorded at Private Ear Recording. The video was shot by Trav Anema. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist and guitarist Katie McNorgan said,



”This song came to me in a dream. It means a lot to me personally. The way we live out our lives, the constant struggle with depression and anxiety that can lead us into our own world, but sometimes we stay stuck. We forget to get back to our own humanity and stay afraid of what life may have in store.”

The video for “Ghost” will be available on YouTube on October 31 and the song will hit streaming services next week. It will also be on Pink Snot’s upcoming album The Great Deception. Watch the video for “Ghost” below!