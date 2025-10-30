Mustard Plug announce 'Home for the Skalidays' shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Mustard Plug have announced details for their upcoming 'Home for the Skalidays' shows. The shows will take place in December in Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Chicago. J. Navarro and The Traitors and Devon Kay and the Solutions will be joining them on all dates with The Boy Detective, St. Thomas Boys Academy, Dance Contraption, and Bumsy and the Moochers joining them on select dates. Mustard Plug will be touring the Eastern US with Planet Smashers in December and will be touring the Western US in January. Mustard Plug released their EP Hey! in 2024 and released their album Where Did All My Friends Go? in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 26
|The Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, The Boy Detective, St. Thomas Boys Academy
|Dec 27
|The Intersection
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Dance Contraption
|Dec 28
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Bumsy and the Moochers