Mustard Plug announce 'Home for the Skalidays' shows

Mustard Plug have announced details for their upcoming 'Home for the Skalidays' shows. The shows will take place in December in Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Chicago. J. Navarro and The Traitors and Devon Kay and the Solutions will be joining them on all dates with The Boy Detective, St. Thomas Boys Academy, Dance Contraption, and Bumsy and the Moochers joining them on select dates. Mustard Plug will be touring the Eastern US with Planet Smashers in December and will be touring the Western US in January. Mustard Plug released their EP Hey! in 2024 and released their album Where Did All My Friends Go? in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 26The Magic StickDetroit, MIw/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, The Boy Detective, St. Thomas Boys Academy
Dec 27The IntersectionGrand Rapids, MIw/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Dance Contraption
Dec 28Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/J. Navarro and the Traitors, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Bumsy and the Moochers