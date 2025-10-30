Punknews Podcast #700 debuts TOMORROW at 2pm est

The Punknews podcast approaches episode #700! (Actually it is more like #850 or so, because we have a lot of ".5" numbered episodes, but whatever). Now in its 25th year, the podcast has never missed a week of recording (though we upload at an unusual basis) and has for two and a half decades featured news, interviews, commentary, song debuts, game shows, dating shows, dj mixes, and a bunch of other wacky stuff. We laughed. We cried. We argued about who is the best singer of Black Flag. (It's Keith).

And so, we celebrated episode #700 with a five hour mega bash. In one live, chaotic sprint, we interviewed… ahem… Penny Rimbaud of Crass, The Dwarves, The Melvins, Husker Du, Redd Kross, Bratrmobile, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, CJ Ramone, Cro-Mags, DFL, Catbite, Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba, Dom davi of Tsunami Bomb, Julia of The Coathangers, Jayniac Jr and Paige of streetlight records.

The mega-bash debuts TOMORROW at 2pm est… and then we will keep rolling right along!!!