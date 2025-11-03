Chris #2 issues statement regarding Anti-Flag situation

As you know, Anti-Flag ceased in 2023 after singer Justin Sane was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. One of the victims filed a lawsuit against Sane, who did not answer, resulting in a default judgment.

When the initial accusations arose, the members of Anti-Flag supported Sane, but as evidence mounted, the band then condemned Sane and ended the band. Since then, band members have been relatively quiet. this weekend, bassist Chris #2 released a statement regarding the current situation. you can read that below.