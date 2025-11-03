Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (and former member of Julez and the Rollerz) Hannah Hughes has released a video for her new song “Battery”. The video was directed by Zenon Samuels, who also produced the video along with Hannah. The song was recorded at New Monkey Studios in Van Nuys, California and is available digitally now. This is the second song Hannah Hughes has released this year, following “Stranger With My Secrets”. Hannah Hughes released her album Simi in 2021. Check out the video below.