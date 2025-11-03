Alexisonfire, Suicidal Tendencies, PUP, End It, Scowl, more to play Outbreak Festival 2026

by Festivals & Events

Manchester-based Outbreak Festival has announced its initial lineup for 2026. Alexisonfire (performing Crisis in full), Basement, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed (performing songs from Satisfaction Is The Death of Desire and Perseverance and more), Converge, Trapped Under Ice, PUP, Touché Amoré (performing Stage Four in full), High Vis, La Dispute, The Armed, Trash Talk, End It, Haywire, Gridiron, Sanction, Bodyweb, Stereo Dynamite Records, Fiddlehead, Scowl, Ingrown, Glixen, Harms Way, Truck Violence, Ecca Vandal, Febuary, Higher Power, Initiate, Glare, Still In Love, Glitterer, and Turn of Phrase will playing the festival. Outbreak Festival will take place June 26-28 at the B.E.C Arena in Manchester, England.