Manchester-based Outbreak Festival has announced its initial lineup for 2026. Alexisonfire (performing Crisis in full), Basement, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed (performing songs from Satisfaction Is The Death of Desire and Perseverance and more), Converge, Trapped Under Ice, PUP, Touché Amoré (performing Stage Four in full), High Vis, La Dispute, The Armed, Trash Talk, End It, Haywire, Gridiron, Sanction, Bodyweb, Stereo Dynamite Records, Fiddlehead, Scowl, Ingrown, Glixen, Harms Way, Truck Violence, Ecca Vandal, Febuary, Higher Power, Initiate, Glare, Still In Love, Glitterer, and Turn of Phrase will playing the festival. Outbreak Festival will take place June 26-28 at the B.E.C Arena in Manchester, England.
Previous StoryVideos: Hannah Hughes: "Battery"
Next StoryVideos: Pinkshift cover Slipknot
Alexisonfire, Suicidal Tendencies, PUP, End It, Scowl, more to play Outbreak Festival 2026
Offspring, Hatebreed, Converge, Pennwyise, End It more to play Jera On Air festival
SOAD, Deftones, Slayer, Scowl, Melvins, Ministry, AFI, Power Trip, more to play Sick New World Texas
Alexisonfire cover "Misogyny" by Rusty
Glitterer announce new album, share "Stainless Steel" video, to tour North America
Dropkick Murphys announce US tour
Turnstile to tour Australia and New Zealand
Alexisonfire announce covers EP, share Tragically Hip cover
Pupil Slicer: "Nomad"
Sunny Day Real Estate, Explosions in the Sky, Tigers Jaw, more to play Something In The Way 2026