Jimmy Eat World to release EP, share “Failure” video

Jimmy Eat World have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Something(s) Loud and will be out on vinyl on November 14. It features six tracks including their previously released singles “Something Loud” (as well as the acoustic version, which was released in 2022) and “Place Your Debts” (as well as a remix of the song done by TW Walsh which was released in 2022) along with a cover of “Call to Love” by Crooked Fingers featuring Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, and a previously unreleased song called “Failure” which was recorded during the recording sessions for their 2019 album Surviving . The band has released a video for “Failure” which was directed by Keith Koenig at Distiller Works. Check out the video and tracklist below.