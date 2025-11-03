Ben Quad have released a video for their new song “Very Big In Sheboygan”. The video was shot and edited by Alex Scalzo-Brown. The song is off their upcoming album Wisher which will be out on November 14 via Pure Noise Records. Ben Quad are currently touring North America with Koyo and released their EP Ephemera in 2024. Check out the video below.
