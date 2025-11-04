Mariachi El Bronx to release new album, share “Forgive or Forget”

by Em Moore
Mariachi El Bronx have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mariachi El Bronx IV and will be out on February 13 via ATO. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Forgive or Forget”. Mariachi El Bronx released Musica Muerta, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Mariachi El Bronx IV Tracklist
Forgive or Forget
Bandoleros
Songbird
All Things
El Dorado
Fools Gold
The Takers
RIP Romeo
Gambler’s Prayer
El Borracho
Tie You Down
Into The Afterlife
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 08
|La Cita
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 06
|La Santa
|Santa Ana, CA
|Jan 17
|Corazon del Barrio
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 14
|Black Box
|Tijuana, BC