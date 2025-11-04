Mariachi El Bronx to release new album, share “Forgive or Forget”

Mariachi El Bronx have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mariachi El Bronx IV and will be out on February 13 via ATO. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Forgive or Forget”. Mariachi El Bronx released Musica Muerta, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Mariachi El Bronx IV Tracklist

Forgive or Forget

Bandoleros

Songbird

All Things

El Dorado

Fools Gold

The Takers

RIP Romeo

Gambler’s Prayer

El Borracho

Tie You Down

Into The Afterlife

DateVenueCity
Nov 08La CitaLos Angeles, CA
Dec 06La SantaSanta Ana, CA
Jan 17Corazon del BarrioSan Diego, CA
Feb 14Black BoxTijuana, BC