Mariachi El Bronx to release new album, share “Forgive or Forget”

Mariachi El Bronx have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mariachi El Bronx IV and will be out on February 13 via ATO. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Forgive or Forget”. Mariachi El Bronx released Musica Muerta, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.