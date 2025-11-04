Melissa Auf der Maur to release memoir

Former bassist for Tinker, Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, solo artist, and photographer Melissa Auf der Maur has announced that she will be releasing a memoir. It is called Even The Good Girls Will Cry and will be out on March 17 via Da Capo. The book is 432 pages. The official description reads in part,



”Part rock memoir, part travel diary, part psychedelic scrapbook, Even the Good Girls Will Cry is a behind-the-scenes rock ’n’ roll memoir with a soulful intimacy and mystic undertone that sets it apart from memoirs by her peers. It is a vivid dispatch from the last analog decade, artistically capturing that bygone era in all its messy, angsty glory.”

