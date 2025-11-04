Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have annoucned a co-headlining tour for the US. The tour kicks off on February 12 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wraps up on March 15 in Chicago, Illinois. NOBRO will be joining them on all dates except their February 23 show in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale on November 7. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 13
|GLC Live
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Feb 14
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Feb 15
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|Feb 17
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Feb 19
|The Dome at Oakdale
|Wallingford, CT
|Feb 20
|Nevermore Hall
|Baltimore, MD
|Feb 21
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 23
|House of Blues (without NOBRO)
|Orlando, FL
|Feb 24
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Feb 26
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb 27
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|Feb 28
|The Aztec Theatre
|San Antonio, TX
|Mar 02
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma, OK
|Mar 04
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 06
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Mar 08
|Hard Rock Live
|Wheatland, CA
|Mar 13
|Steelhouse
|Omaha, NE
|Mar 14
|Capitol Theatre
|Davenport, IA
|Mar 15
|Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL