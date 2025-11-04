Descendents / Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls / NOBRO (US)

by Tours

Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have annoucned a co-headlining tour for the US. The tour kicks off on February 12 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wraps up on March 15 in Chicago, Illinois. NOBRO will be joining them on all dates except their February 23 show in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale on November 7. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 13GLC LiveGrand Rapids, MI
Feb 14House of BluesCleveland, OH
Feb 15The Andrew J Brady Music CenterCincinnati, OH
Feb 17Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Feb 19The Dome at OakdaleWallingford, CT
Feb 20Nevermore HallBaltimore, MD
Feb 21The FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Feb 23House of Blues (without NOBRO)Orlando, FL
Feb 24Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL
Feb 26House of BluesNew Orleans, LA
Feb 27House of BluesHouston, TX
Feb 28The Aztec TheatreSan Antonio, TX
Mar 02The CriterionOklahoma, OK
Mar 04Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ
Mar 06House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Mar 08Hard Rock LiveWheatland, CA
Mar 13SteelhouseOmaha, NE
Mar 14Capitol TheatreDavenport, IA
Mar 15Salt ShedChicago, IL