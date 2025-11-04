Nothing to release new album, share “Cannibal World” video

Nothing have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Short History of Decay and will be out on February 27 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cannibal World” which was written and directed by Ben Ditto and features visual art by Icysaw. Nothing released their split with Whirr and their live album Auditory Trauma: Nothing Isolation Sessions in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.