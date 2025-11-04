Silhouette to release debut album, share “Shadow” video

Silhouette, the new band made up of Azeka and Gil of AURAT and Nev Ver, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is self-titled and will be out on November 21 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Shadow” which was shot, directed, and edited by aceadelic. Silhouette will be playing their album release show on November 21 at Oblivion in Los Angeles, California with Index (the new band made up of Al and Alex from Control Top). Check out the video and tracklist below.