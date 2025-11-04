Stomp Records announce details for 30th anniversary shows

by Festivals & Events

Stomp Records has announced details for their previously announced upcoming 30th anniversary bash shows. The shows will run in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal starting on November 21 and wrapping up on December 13. Bands from the Stomp roster will be playing on each date including The Real McKenzies, The Planet Smashers, Raygun Cowboys, The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals, Capable!, Doghouse Rose, Dig It Up, Brutal Youth, Cross Dog, Pkew Pkew Pkew, K-Man and the 45’s, The Penske File, The Flatliners, The Fake Friends, Boids, The Anti-Queens, Wine Lips, and Crash Ton Rocks. Check out the full show breakdown below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 21The Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BCw/The Real McKenzie’s, The Planet Smashers, Raygun Cowboys
Dec 10Turbo HausMontreal, QCw/Capable!, Doghouse Rose
Dec 11Lee’s PalaceToronto, ONw/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals
Dec 11Turbo HausMontreal, QCw/Dig It Up, Brutal Youth, Cross Dog
Dec 12FoufsMontreal, QCw/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, Pkew Pkew Pkew, K-Man and the 45’s, The Penske File, The Fake Friends, Boids, The Filthy Radicals
Dec 13Overflow BrewingOttawa, ONw/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals
Dec 13Club SodaMontreal, QCw/The Planet Smashers, The Flatliners, Wine Lips, The Anti-Queens, Crash Ton Rocks