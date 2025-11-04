Stomp Records has announced details for their previously announced upcoming 30th anniversary bash shows. The shows will run in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal starting on November 21 and wrapping up on December 13. Bands from the Stomp roster will be playing on each date including The Real McKenzies, The Planet Smashers, Raygun Cowboys, The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals, Capable!, Doghouse Rose, Dig It Up, Brutal Youth, Cross Dog, Pkew Pkew Pkew, K-Man and the 45’s, The Penske File, The Flatliners, The Fake Friends, Boids, The Anti-Queens, Wine Lips, and Crash Ton Rocks. Check out the full show breakdown below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 21
|The Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|w/The Real McKenzie’s, The Planet Smashers, Raygun Cowboys
|Dec 10
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|w/Capable!, Doghouse Rose
|Dec 11
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals
|Dec 11
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|w/Dig It Up, Brutal Youth, Cross Dog
|Dec 12
|Foufs
|Montreal, QC
|w/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, Pkew Pkew Pkew, K-Man and the 45’s, The Penske File, The Fake Friends, Boids, The Filthy Radicals
|Dec 13
|Overflow Brewing
|Ottawa, ON
|w/The Dreadnoughts, The Creepshow, The Filthy Radicals
|Dec 13
|Club Soda
|Montreal, QC
|w/The Planet Smashers, The Flatliners, Wine Lips, The Anti-Queens, Crash Ton Rocks