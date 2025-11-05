UK-based music festival 2000trees has announced its first-wave lineup for 2026. PUP, Alkaline Trio, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Superheaven, Cancer Bats, glassjaw, Dinosaur Pile-Up, High Vis, The Dirty Nil, Venus Grrrls, Bad Nerves, Scowl, Pool Kids, Free Throw, Saturdays At Your Place, Knives, Grandmas House, Ho99o9, Pinkshift, I Am The Avalanche, Heart Attack Man, Smug LLC, Bat Sabbath, Club Brat, and Slag are among the bands playing the festival. 2000trees will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK on July 8-11, 2026. Check out the poster below.
Previous StoryKim Theory to release debut EP
Next StoryRed Ivory: "12th October"
Alkaline Trio, PUP, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, more to play 2000trees 2026
Pinkshift cover Slipknot
Alexisonfire, Suicidal Tendencies, PUP, End It, Scowl, more to play Outbreak Festival 2026
Alkaline Trio: “Surprise Surprise”
SOAD, Deftones, Slayer, Scowl, Melvins, Ministry, AFI, Power Trip, more to play Sick New World Texas
Bat Sabbath announce Canadian tour
Pinkshift: "Authority Problem"
Pupil Slicer: "Nomad"
Listen to Smug LLC's new song and read an interview with Drew Thomson!
Pixies, Skunk Anansie, Lambrini Girls, Peter Hook and the Light, to play Bearded Theory 2026