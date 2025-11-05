Brian Gorsegner wins election

Back in May, Brian Gorsegner of Night Birds and author of Ancient Artifax [Book] announced that he would be running for municipal office in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. Today (November 5, 2025), he announced that he had won the election in an Instagram post that reads,



”We won! Looking forward to doing great things for the town of Atlantic Highlands. Thanks so much for everyone’s support both local and afar. Six months of tough work paid off! This experience has really opened up my eyes to how much this country needs action right now, even from the smallest levels of local government. What they fear most is people paying attention and giving a shit and not being complacent, and if you’re reading this, you likely fall into that category. I highly recommend getting out there in your local community and doing what you can to forge forward and not ass backwards like these mutants in the White House. Much love for all the messages and well wishes! Xo”

You can see the post in full below.