The Dirty Nil / Bruise Control / Smug LLC (UK)

The Dirty Nil
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Dirty Nil have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will begin on June 27 in Birmingham and will wrap up on July 9 with their performance at 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham. Bruise Control and Smug LLC will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 7. The Dirty Nil will be the US Midwest with War On Women next week and will be touring Western Canada starting on November 19. The band released their album The Lash earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 27Castle and FalconBirmingham, UK
Jun 29ExchangeBristol, UK
Jun 30BodegaNottingham, UK
Jul 01100 ClubLondon, UK
Jul 03Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Jul 04RebellionManchester, UK
Jul 05King Tut’sGlasgow, Scotland
Jul 07Key ClubLeeds, UK
Jul 082000trees FestivalCheltenham, UK
Jul 092000trees FestivalCheltenham, UK