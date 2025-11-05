Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Dirty Nil have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will begin on June 27 in Birmingham and will wrap up on July 9 with their performance at 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham. Bruise Control and Smug LLC will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 7. The Dirty Nil will be the US Midwest with War On Women next week and will be touring Western Canada starting on November 19. The band released their album The Lash earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 27
|Castle and Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|Jun 29
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 30
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Jul 01
|100 Club
|London, UK
|Jul 03
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Jul 04
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 05
|King Tut’s
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Jul 07
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jul 08
|2000trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 09
|2000trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK