The Dirty Nil have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will begin on June 27 in Birmingham and will wrap up on July 9 with their performance at 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham. Bruise Control and Smug LLC will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 7. The Dirty Nil will be the US Midwest with War On Women next week and will be touring Western Canada starting on November 19. The band released their album The Lash earlier this year. Check out the dates below.