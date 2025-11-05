Remember Sports to release new album, share “Bug”, announce tour dates (US, UK, IE)

by Em Moore
Remember Sports have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Refrigerator and will be out on February 13 via Get Better Records. The album features 12 new tracks, including their previously released single “Across the Line”. The band has released a new song called “Bug” along with the album announcement. The visualizer for that song features animation done by Santi Slade. Remember Sports will be playing two US release shows in February and will be touring the UK and Ireland in March. The band released their EP Leap Day in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
The Refrigerator Tracklist
Across The Line
Bug
Thumb
Selfish
Ghost
Fridge
Roadkill
Cut Fruit
Yowie
Zucchini
Soothe/Seethe
Nevermind
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 20
|Union Pool
|Brooklyn, NY
|Feb 21
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 05
|The Workman’s Club
|Dublin, IE
|Mar 06
|Rum Shack
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Mar 07
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 08
|YES
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 10
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, Wales
|Mar 11
|Dead Wax
|Birmingham, UK
|Mar 12
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 13
|The Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 15
|MOTH Club
|London, UK