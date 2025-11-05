Remember Sports to release new album, share “Bug”, announce tour dates (US, UK, IE)

Remember Sports have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Refrigerator and will be out on February 13 via Get Better Records. The album features 12 new tracks, including their previously released single “Across the Line”. The band has released a new song called “Bug” along with the album announcement. The visualizer for that song features animation done by Santi Slade. Remember Sports will be playing two US release shows in February and will be touring the UK and Ireland in March. The band released their EP Leap Day in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.