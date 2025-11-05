Remember Sports to release new album, share “Bug”, announce tour dates (US, UK, IE)

Remember Sports have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Refrigerator and will be out on February 13 via Get Better Records. The album features 12 new tracks, including their previously released single “Across the Line”. The band has released a new song called “Bug” along with the album announcement. The visualizer for that song features animation done by Santi Slade. Remember Sports will be playing two US release shows in February and will be touring the UK and Ireland in March. The band released their EP Leap Day in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

The Refrigerator Tracklist

Across The Line

Bug

Thumb

Selfish

Ghost

Fridge

Roadkill

Cut Fruit

Yowie

Zucchini

Soothe/Seethe

Nevermind

DateVenueCity
Feb 20Union PoolBrooklyn, NY
Feb 21Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Mar 05The Workman’s ClubDublin, IE
Mar 06Rum ShackGlasgow, Scotland
Mar 07Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Mar 08YESManchester, UK
Mar 10Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, Wales
Mar 11Dead WaxBirmingham, UK
Mar 12ExchangeBristol, UK
Mar 13The Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Mar 15MOTH ClubLondon, UK