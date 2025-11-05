Catbite record Circle R Session

Catbite have recorded a Circle R Session for Reverend Guitars. The band played “Die In Denver” off their EP Doom Garden which was released earlier this year. The session was recorded at Circle R Studios and was shot by Dave Ayling, Jon Zenz, and Mark Metzger. It was mixed by Steven Blake Warstler and edited by Jeff Wynn. Tim and Chris of Catbite were recently guests on Punknews Podcast 700 and you can listen to that right here. Check out the session below.