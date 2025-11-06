Meet Me @ The Altar announce US tour

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced US tour dates for this winter. The tour begins on January 23 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on February 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pollyanna will be joining them on all dates except for their January 23 show in Tampa. Meet Me @ The Altar will be releasing their new EP Worried Sick on December 5 and released their album Past // Present // Future in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 23Grrrls Night at CrowbarTampa, FL
Jan 24Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Jan 26KingsRaleigh, NC
Jan 27Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Jan 28Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Jan 30Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ
Jan 31Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Feb 01Space BallroomHamden, CT
Feb 03Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Feb 04The Hi-FiIndianapolis, IN
Feb 06The Masquerade (Altar)Atlanta, GA