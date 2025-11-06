Meet Me @ The Altar have announced US tour dates for this winter. The tour begins on January 23 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on February 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pollyanna will be joining them on all dates except for their January 23 show in Tampa. Meet Me @ The Altar will be releasing their new EP Worried Sick on December 5 and released their album Past // Present // Future in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 23
|Grrrls Night at Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Jan 24
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Jan 26
|Kings
|Raleigh, NC
|Jan 27
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Jan 28
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Jan 30
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jan 31
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Feb 01
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Feb 03
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Feb 04
|The Hi-Fi
|Indianapolis, IN
|Feb 06
|The Masquerade (Altar)
|Atlanta, GA