Meet Me @ The Altar have announced US tour dates for this winter. The tour begins on January 23 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on February 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pollyanna will be joining them on all dates except for their January 23 show in Tampa. Meet Me @ The Altar will be releasing their new EP Worried Sick on December 5 and released their album Past // Present // Future in 2023. Check out the dates below.