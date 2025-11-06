I Promised the World sign to Rise Records, announce new EP

I Promised The World have announced that they have signed with Rise Records and will be releasing a new EP with the label in 2026. The EP is self-titled and will be out on January 16. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bliss In 7 Languages”. I Promised The World released their split with onewaymirror and Kiowa, The Snowball Effect, earlier this year and released their album Fear of the Fall in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.