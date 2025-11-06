Morrissey cancels all remaining 2025 tour dates

Morrissey has canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates. He was due to play shows between November 8 and 22 in the South American cities of Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago, and Lima. However, lasty night, South American promotors issued a statement that all of the shows are off. The promotors issued a statement: "We are informing the public in Mexico City and Guadalajara that, due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion, Morrissey’s concerts scheduled for October 31st at the Palacio de los Deportes and November 4th at the Auditorio Telmex have been cancelled.’

Notably, Moz's official social media did not issue a statement, and as of right now, has not even stated that the shows are off.