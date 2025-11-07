South American touring punk promoters We Are One have announced Pennywise and Millencolin will be co-headlining their 2026 line up. Canandian punks Mute will also be backing these run of dates. The tour will be happening this March and tickets go on sale soon. See below to check out the announcement.
Previous StorySeahaven have announced a 'Winter Forever' tour
Next StoryPupil Slicer release video for "Sacrosanct"
Pennywise / Millencolin / Mute (South America)
Offspring, Hatebreed, Converge, Pennwyise, End It more to play Jera On Air festival
DFL releases new tune, "No U Don't"
Pennywise release Motorhead cover
Motorhead announce 'Killed By Deaf: A Punk Tribute to Motorhead'
DFL release video for "Paddy Wagon"
Bad Religion, Descendents, Interrupters, Dwarves, to play Punk In The Park San Pedro
Punk In The Park announce New England date and location
Dead Pioneers: “The Caucasity"
Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Circle Jerks, Catbite, more to play Punk In The Park Denver 2025