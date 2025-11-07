Pigeon Pit surprise-release new album

Pigeon Pit have surprise-released a new album called Leash Aggression. It features 10 new tracks and is available now via Ernest Jenning Record Co.. This is the band’s second album they’ve released this year, following crazy arms which came out in January. Along with the album, the band has also released a live video for their song “Rearview Mirror Blues”. Pigeon Pit will be touring the US and BC starting next week. Check out the video, album, and dates below.