Pigeon Pit surprise-release new album

by Em Moore
Pigeon Pit have surprise-released a new album called Leash Aggression. It features 10 new tracks and is available now via Ernest Jenning Record Co.. This is the band’s second album they’ve released this year, following crazy arms which came out in January. Along with the album, the band has also released a live video for their song “Rearview Mirror Blues”. Pigeon Pit will be touring the US and BC starting next week. Check out the video, album, and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Nov 13
|Eugene, OR
|Ghost Town Outfitters
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 14
|Portland, OR
|Twilight Lounge
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 15
|Olympia, WA
|Mortuary
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 16
|Bremerton, WA
|The Charleston
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 18
|Port Townsend, WA
|Community Print Shop
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 19
|Bellingham, WA
|TBA
|0
|Nov 20
|Vancouver, BC
|Green Auto
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 21
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 22
|Corvallis, OR
|Bombs Away Cafe
|w/Holy Locust
|Nov 25
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|w/June Henry
|Nov 26
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sardine
|w/June Henry
|Nov 29
|Tucson, AZ
|Groundworks
|0
|Nov 30
|El Paso, TX
|TBA
|w/June Henry
|Dec 02
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|w/June Henry
|Dec 03
|Houston, TX
|The End
|w/June Henry
|Dec 04
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Wonderground
|w/June Henry, Holy Locust, Nana Grizol
|Dec 05
|New Orleans, LA
|The Broadside
|w/June Henry
|Dec 07
|Pensacola, FL
|309
|w/June Henry
|Dec 08
|Gainesville, FL
|Big Dog’s Gas Farm
|w/June Henry
|Dec 09
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|w/June Henry
|Dec 11
|Miami, FL
|Houndstooth Cottage
|w/June Henry
|Dec 12
|Jacksonville, FL
|The Walrus
|w/June Henry
|Dec 14
|Atlanta, GA
|Wallers Coffee
|w/June Henry