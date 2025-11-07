Pigeon Pit surprise-release new album

Pigeon Pit have surprise-released a new album called Leash Aggression. It features 10 new tracks and is available now via Ernest Jenning Record Co.. This is the band’s second album they’ve released this year, following crazy arms which came out in January. Along with the album, the band has also released a live video for their song “Rearview Mirror Blues”. Pigeon Pit will be touring the US and BC starting next week. Check out the video, album, and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Nov 13Eugene, ORGhost Town Outfittersw/Holy Locust
Nov 14Portland, ORTwilight Loungew/Holy Locust
Nov 15Olympia, WAMortuaryw/Holy Locust
Nov 16Bremerton, WAThe Charlestonw/Holy Locust
Nov 18Port Townsend, WACommunity Print Shopw/Holy Locust
Nov 19Bellingham, WATBA 0
Nov 20Vancouver, BCGreen Autow/Holy Locust
Nov 21Seattle, WAVera Projectw/Holy Locust
Nov 22Corvallis, ORBombs Away Cafew/Holy Locust
Nov 25Berkeley, CA924 Gilmanw/June Henry
Nov 26Los Angeles, CASardinew/June Henry
Nov 29Tucson, AZGroundworks0
Nov 30El Paso, TXTBAw/June Henry
Dec 02Austin, TXEmpire Control Roomw/June Henry
Dec 03Houston, TXThe Endw/June Henry
Dec 04Baton Rouge, LAWondergroundw/June Henry, Holy Locust, Nana Grizol
Dec 05New Orleans, LAThe Broadsidew/June Henry
Dec 07Pensacola, FL309w/June Henry
Dec 08Gainesville, FLBig Dog’s Gas Farmw/June Henry
Dec 09Orlando, FLWill's Pubw/June Henry
Dec 11Miami, FLHoundstooth Cottagew/June Henry
Dec 12Jacksonville, FLThe Walrusw/June Henry
Dec 14Atlanta, GAWallers Coffeew/June Henry