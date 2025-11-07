Episode #701 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em and John talk about episode 700 and all of the awesome interviews on that episode including with Penny Rimbaud of Crass, Blag of The Dwarves, The Melvins, Greg of Husker Du, Allison and Molly of Bratmobile, Jayniac Jr., Spike of Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, CJ Ramone, Danbert Nobacon, Julia of The Coathangers, and so many more. They also talk about the surprise guest who stopped by and a very exciting upcoming interview episode that is part of the celebration. If you haven’t listened to episode 700 yet, you can do so right here.

They also talk about the news of the week including Punk Rock Bowling being cancelled for 2026, the upcoming covers album by The Damned, Vial’s new song, Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye recording at Inner Eat Studios, and more. Listen to the episode below!