Alexisonfire have released a video for their cover of “Neighbourhood Villain” by Doughboys. The video was directed by Mathieu Gosselin and features Montreal skate collective Pagaille, which was founded in 2020 by Mathieu along with Matil Brouillard. The cover is off Alexisonfire’s recently released covers EP, Copies of Old Masters Volume 1. Check out the video below.
