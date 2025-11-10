Billy McFarland announces new festival, tickets run $200 - $500,000

He's bAaAaAaAaAaAaAack!

Surely you know that Billy McFarland is the convicted fraudster behind Fyre festival, the "premium" destination festival that failed so spectacularly that people had to be helicoptered off the island of the festival. After that, he tried and failed to re-launched the festival a couple of times. This summer, he sold the name and related assets to Limewire for just under $250,000. McFarland was ordered to pay $26 million in restitution related to his convictions.

Well, he has got a new festival in the works. It is really soon- december 4 to 8. It's called PHNX and it's another premium destination festival in Diamond Cay in the Caribbean. French Montana is the headliner. a second headliner is supposed to be announced soon. Ticket prices range $200 to $500,000. The $500k option gets you: Private, 10-seat Challenger 601 round trip from Miami; The best villa on Utila; Private chef in your villa 24/7; Golf cart with 24/7 driver and local guide, plus 4 ATVs; The best boat on Utila with 24/7 captain; Bottle service to your boat during the Saturday and Sunday Festival; Stage access during the festival. Be with the artists as they perform; Artist only dinner; Private dinner and drinks with Billy McFarland on Utila before or after the festival.

The ticketing service has a very classy statement from McFarland, too: "To everyone saying play it safe, we got the islands. To all the internet NPCs claiming they live life, we are out here really doing this. To the people saying get a job, we are paying people back and supporting every f***ing island we touch. To the ones saying this is a normal vacation, you haven’t done a trip with me. To the ones saying this is delusional, wait until we drop the lineup. Let me show you Island Billy. Come live."

Apparently, there are only 400 tickets for sale. This will definitely go totally as planned.