Codefedants and Zeta announce live record

Codefendants and Zeta are releasing a collaborative live in studio EP. It's called Live From Red Lion Studios and it has six tracks. As per the band, "Six classic songs recorded live with our good friends @joinzeta as our backing band." The release is out December 12 and appears to be self-released.

Perhaps interestingly, somewhat following the "tier priced ticket sales" of festivals, the band is pricing the individual variants of the LPS based off their rarity. The most common version, black vinyl, is priced at $40. The second most mare version sells for $80 and the rarest variant runs $100.

You can check out the video below.