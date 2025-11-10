Hayley Williams announces 2026 solo tour

by Em Moore
Hayley Williams has announced solo tour dates for North America, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. The dates will begin on March 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on June 29 in Dublin, Ireland. Water From Your Eyes and Sunggle will be joining her on select dates. The tour will benefit the Ally Coalition. These dates mark the second time she’s announced a solo tour, the first being in 2020 which was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayley Williams released her album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party earlier this year and has been nominated for 4 Grammy awards for the album. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 28
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Mar 31
|Massey Hall
|Toronto, ON
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 03
|Citizens House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 04
|Citizens House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 06
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 07
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 09
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|New York, NY
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 10
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|New York, NY
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 18
|The Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 21
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 25
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Apr 27
|Ryman Audiotorium
|Nashville, TN
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 02
|ACL Live
|Austin, TX
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 05
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 07
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 09
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 12
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|May 13
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 05
|Alcatraz
|Milan, IT
|w/Snuggle
|Jun 08
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 10
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|w/Snuggle
|Jun 15
|Tempodrom
|Berlin, DE
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 16
|Poolen
|Copenhagen, DK
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 19
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|w/Water From Your Eyes, Tiberius b
|Jun 22
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 26
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, Scotland
|w/Water From Your Eyes
|Jun 29
|National Stadium
|Dublin, IE
|w/Water From Your Eyes