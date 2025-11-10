Hayley Williams announces 2026 solo tour

Hayley Williams
by

Hayley Williams has announced solo tour dates for North America, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. The dates will begin on March 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on June 29 in Dublin, Ireland. Water From Your Eyes and Sunggle will be joining her on select dates. The tour will benefit the Ally Coalition. These dates mark the second time she’s announced a solo tour, the first being in 2020 which was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayley Williams released her album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party earlier this year and has been nominated for 4 Grammy awards for the album. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 28TabernacleAtlanta, GAw/Water From Your Eyes
Mar 31Massey HallToronto, ONw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 03Citizens House of BluesBoston, MAw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 04Citizens House of BluesBoston, MAw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 06Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PAw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 07Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PAw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 09Hammerstein BallroomNew York, NYw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 10Hammerstein BallroomNew York, NYw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 18The FillmoreMinneapolis, MNw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 21Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, ILw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 25Ryman AuditoriumNashville, TNw/Water From Your Eyes
Apr 27Ryman AudiotoriumNashville, TNw/Water From Your Eyes
May 02ACL LiveAustin, TXw/Water From Your Eyes
May 05The Van BurenPhoenix, AZw/Water From Your Eyes
May 07Fox TheaterOakland, CAw/Water From Your Eyes
May 09Fox TheaterOakland, CAw/Water From Your Eyes
May 12The WilternLos Angeles, CAw/Water From Your Eyes
May 13The WilternLos Angeles, CAw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 05AlcatrazMilan, ITw/Snuggle
Jun 08ParadisoAmsterdam, NLw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 10Live Music HallCologne, DEw/Snuggle
Jun 15TempodromBerlin, DEw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 16PoolenCopenhagen, DKw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 19RoundhouseLondon, UKw/Water From Your Eyes, Tiberius b
Jun 22AcademyManchester, UKw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 26O2 AcademyGlasgow, Scotlandw/Water From Your Eyes
Jun 29National StadiumDublin, IEw/Water From Your Eyes