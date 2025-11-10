Hayley Williams announces 2026 solo tour

Hayley Williams has announced solo tour dates for North America, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. The dates will begin on March 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on June 29 in Dublin, Ireland. Water From Your Eyes and Sunggle will be joining her on select dates. The tour will benefit the Ally Coalition. These dates mark the second time she’s announced a solo tour, the first being in 2020 which was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayley Williams released her album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party earlier this year and has been nominated for 4 Grammy awards for the album. Check out the dates below.