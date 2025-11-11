Toronto-based heavy music and arts festival Prepare The Ground has added more bands to the 2026 lineup. Torche, Oathbreaker (playing their album Rheia in full), HELL, Sygian Bough, Blood Ceremony, Conjurer, Dear Evangeline, Tomarum, UUGGHH, and Wiegedood will be playing the festival. These artists join the previously announced first-wave lineup which includes …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of the Dead (who will be playing their albums Secret of Elena’s Tomb and Source Tags and Codes), Svalbard, Habak, Amenra, and Pallbearer. Prepare the Ground will take place May 29-31, 2026 across several venues in Toronto, including Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, The Cave, and Transac.
