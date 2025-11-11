Nardwuar partners with Nike for signature shoe, announces skate shop appearances

Nardwuar has announced that he has partnered with Nike to create his own Nike SB shoe. They will be out in skate shops on December 6 and will hit the SNKRS app on December 9. The shoes feature fabric patterned with his signature plaid, a pom-pom on the laces, and his catchphrase (with “Doot doola doot doo…” on the left sole and the response “doot doo!” on the right) on the soles. Nardwuar will be stopping by skate shops in Los Angeles, Toronto, London (UK), New York, and Vancouver for appearances. Check out the announcement post and dates below.