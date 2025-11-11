Backengrillen (mems of Refused) announce debut album, share “A Hate Inferior”

Backengrillen, the free jazz band made up of Dennis Lyxzen, Magnus Flagge, and David Sandstrom of Refused and with saxophonist Mats Gustafsson, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is self-titled and will be out on January 23 via Svart Records. The band has also released their first song “A Hate Inferior”. Backengrillen performed live once in 2023 and this will be their first recording. Check out the song and tracklist below.