Blackwater Holylight to release album, share “Heavy, Why?” video

Blackwater Holylight have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Not Here Not Gone and will be out on January 30 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Heavy, Why?” which was directed by Lorenzo Cisi. The band will be touring the US and Europe starting in February. Blackwater Holylight released their EP If You Only Knew earlier this year and released their album Silence/Motion in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.