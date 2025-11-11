Blackwater Holylight to release album, share “Heavy, Why?” video

Blackwater Holylight
by

Blackwater Holylight have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Not Here Not Gone and will be out on January 30 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Heavy, Why?” which was directed by Lorenzo Cisi. The band will be touring the US and Europe starting in February. Blackwater Holylight released their EP If You Only Knew earlier this year and released their album Silence/Motion in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Not Here Not Gone Tracklist

How Will You Feel

Involuntary Haze

Bodies

Heavy, Why?

Giraffe

Spades

Void To Be

Fade

Mourning After

Poppyfields

DateCityVenue
2/13San Diego, CACasbah 
2/14Phoenix, AZLast Exit  
2/15Albuquerque, NMSister
 2/17Austin, TXRadio/East 
2/18Houston, TXWhite Oak 
2/19New Orleans, LANo Dice
 2/20Pensacola, FLHandlebar
 2/21Atlanta, GADrunken Unicorn 
2/22Asheville, NCEulogy
 2/24Charlottesville, VASouthern Cafe 
2/25Baltimore, MDMetro
 2/26Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
 2/27Brooklyn, NYMeadows
 2/28Braintree, MAWidowmaker Brewing 
3/02Youngstown, OHWestside Bowl 
3/03Indianapolis, INBlack Circle 
3/04Chicago, ILSleeping Village 
3/06Denver, COHi-Dive 
3/07Denver, COHi-Dive 
3/08Salt Lake City, UTAces High
 3/10Seattle, WANuemos 
3/11Portland, ORAladdin Theater 
3/12Sacremento, CAStarlet
 3/13San Francisco, CAThe Chapel 
3/14Santa Cruz, CAMoe's Alley 
3/21Los Angeles, CAPacific Electric
 4/18Tilburg, NLRoadburn Fest 
5/06Brussels, BEAncienne Belgique 
5/07Hamburg, DEMS Stubnitz 
5/08Copenhagen, DKA Colossal Weekend Fest 
5/09Oslo, NODesertfest 
5/10Gothenburg, SEMonument  
5/12Poznań, PLPod Minoga  
5/13Leipzig, DEUT Connewitz  
5/14Berlin, DEDesterfest
 5/15Nuenkirchen, DEStummsche Reithalle 
5/16Brussel, BEObsidian Dust Fest
 5/17London, UKDesterfest  
5/18Newcastle, UKThe Cluny
 5/19Glasgow, UKStereo 
5/20Manchester, UKThe Deaf Institute
 5/22Helsinki, FINSonic Rites Fest