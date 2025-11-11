Blackwater Holylight to release album, share “Heavy, Why?” video

by Em Moore
Blackwater Holylight have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Not Here Not Gone and will be out on January 30 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Heavy, Why?” which was directed by Lorenzo Cisi. The band will be touring the US and Europe starting in February. Blackwater Holylight released their EP If You Only Knew earlier this year and released their album Silence/Motion in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Not Here Not Gone Tracklist
How Will You Feel
Involuntary Haze
Bodies
Heavy, Why?
Giraffe
Spades
Void To Be
Fade
Mourning After
Poppyfields
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/13
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|2/14
|Phoenix, AZ
|Last Exit
|2/15
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sister
|2/17
|Austin, TX
|Radio/East
|2/18
|Houston, TX
|White Oak
|2/19
|New Orleans, LA
|No Dice
|2/20
|Pensacola, FL
|Handlebar
|2/21
|Atlanta, GA
|Drunken Unicorn
|2/22
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy
|2/24
|Charlottesville, VA
|Southern Cafe
|2/25
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro
|2/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's
|2/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Meadows
|2/28
|Braintree, MA
|Widowmaker Brewing
|3/02
|Youngstown, OH
|Westside Bowl
|3/03
|Indianapolis, IN
|Black Circle
|3/04
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|3/06
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|3/07
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|3/08
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aces High
|3/10
|Seattle, WA
|Nuemos
|3/11
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|3/12
|Sacremento, CA
|Starlet
|3/13
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|3/14
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Moe's Alley
|3/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Pacific Electric
|4/18
|Tilburg, NL
|Roadburn Fest
|5/06
|Brussels, BE
|Ancienne Belgique
|5/07
|Hamburg, DE
|MS Stubnitz
|5/08
|Copenhagen, DK
|A Colossal Weekend Fest
|5/09
|Oslo, NO
|Desertfest
|5/10
|Gothenburg, SE
|Monument
|5/12
|Poznań, PL
|Pod Minoga
|5/13
|Leipzig, DE
|UT Connewitz
|5/14
|Berlin, DE
|Desterfest
|5/15
|Nuenkirchen, DE
|Stummsche Reithalle
|5/16
|Brussel, BE
|Obsidian Dust Fest
|5/17
|London, UK
|Desterfest
|5/18
|Newcastle, UK
|The Cluny
|5/19
|Glasgow, UK
|Stereo
|5/20
|Manchester, UK
|The Deaf Institute
|5/22
|Helsinki, FIN
|Sonic Rites Fest