Nova Twins announce tour dates (UK and EU)

Nova Twins
by Tours

Nova Twins have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will begin on March 3 in Brighton, England and will wrap up with their performance at the Paaspop Festival in Schijndel, Netherlands. Nova Twins released their album Parasites and Butterflies earlier this year and recently recorded a Tiny Desk Concert. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13ChalkBrighton, UK
Mar 14Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
Mar 15TramshedCardiff, UK
Mar 19Epic StudiosNorwich, UK
Mar 20Rock CityNottingham, UK
Mar 21StylusNottingham, UK
Apr 01Zeche CarlEssen, DE
Apr 02Trix ClubAntwerp, BE
Apr 04MolotowHamburg, DE
Apr 05Paaspop FestivalSchijndel, NL