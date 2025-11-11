Nova Twins have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will begin on March 3 in Brighton, England and will wrap up with their performance at the Paaspop Festival in Schijndel, Netherlands. Nova Twins released their album Parasites and Butterflies earlier this year and recently recorded a Tiny Desk Concert. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 14
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|Mar 15
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Mar 19
|Epic Studios
|Norwich, UK
|Mar 20
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 21
|Stylus
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 01
|Zeche Carl
|Essen, DE
|Apr 02
|Trix Club
|Antwerp, BE
|Apr 04
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 05
|Paaspop Festival
|Schijndel, NL