Home Front have released a visualizer for their new song “Between The Waves”. The video was animated by Euan Retallack. The song is off their upcoming album Watch It Die which will be out on November 14 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Home Front released their album Games of Power in 2023 and will be supporting Cock Sparrer at their two final Los Angeles shows later this month. Check out the video below.