Drain / No Pressure / Haywire / Secret World (US)

DRAIN
by Tours

Drain have announced US tour dates for this spring. No Pressure, Haywire, and Secret World will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on March 19 in Dallas, Texas and wraps up on April 18 in Santa Cruz, California. Drain released their album …Is Your Friend earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVeueCity
Mar 19Ferris WheelersDallas, TX
Mar 20Emo’sAustin, TX
Mar 21Bad AstronautHouston, TX
Mar 23MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Mar 24Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Mar 25NevermoreBaltimore, MD
Mar 27Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 28PalladiumWorcester, MA
Mar 29Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Apr 01The RoxyCleveland, OH
Apr 03Russell Industrial CenterDetroit, MI
Apr 04ConcordChicago, IL
Apr 06Summit Music HallDenver, CO
Apr 08Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Apr 09House of BluesLas Vegas, NV
Apr 15Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Apr 16ShowboxSeattle, WA
Apr 18Quarry AmphitheaterSanta Cruz, CA