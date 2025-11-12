Drain have announced US tour dates for this spring. No Pressure, Haywire, and Secret World will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on March 19 in Dallas, Texas and wraps up on April 18 in Santa Cruz, California. Drain released their album …Is Your Friend earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Veue
|City
|Mar 19
|Ferris Wheelers
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 20
|Emo’s
|Austin, TX
|Mar 21
|Bad Astronaut
|Houston, TX
|Mar 23
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 24
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 25
|Nevermore
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 27
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 28
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Mar 29
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Apr 01
|The Roxy
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 03
|Russell Industrial Center
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 04
|Concord
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 06
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|Apr 08
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Apr 09
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV
|Apr 15
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|Apr 16
|Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 18
|Quarry Amphitheater
|Santa Cruz, CA