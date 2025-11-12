Surfbort to release new album, share “Lucky” video

Surfbort have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reality Star and will be out on March 6 via TODO. The album features fourteen new tracks and includes their previously released song “USA Cheese”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Lucky” which was directed by Pooneh Ghana and stars Hatti Rees as the pickle. Surfbort released Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.