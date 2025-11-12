Surfbort to release new album, share “Lucky” video

by Em Moore
Surfbort have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reality Star and will be out on March 6 via TODO. The album features fourteen new tracks and includes their previously released song “USA Cheese”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Lucky” which was directed by Pooneh Ghana and stars Hatti Rees as the pickle. Surfbort released Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Reality Star Tracklist
Lucky
Peaches and Cream
Hot Dog
Hot Chicks Cold Beer
Mk Ultra
Rebel
Fugomf
USA Cheese
Notorious Brat
Reality Star
I Need Music
Candy
Alien
Jessicas Changed