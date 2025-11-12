Garbage and Skunk Anansie announce co-headlining tour (UK)

Garbage and Skunk Anansie have announced co-headlining tour dates for the UK. The tour begins on June 16 in Halifax and wraps up in Southampton. Garbage played their final North American tour and released their album Let All That We Imagine Be The Lightearlier this year. Skunk Anansie released their album The Painful Truth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 16Piece HallHalifax, UK
Jun 18Delamere ForestDelamere, UK
Jun 19DreamlandMargate, UK
Jun 20Scarborough Open Air TheatreScarborough, UK
Jun 22Cardiff CastleCardiff, UK
Jun 23Guildhall SquareSouthampton, UK