Garbage and Skunk Anansie have announced co-headlining tour dates for the UK. The tour begins on June 16 in Halifax and wraps up in Southampton. Garbage played their final North American tour and released their album Let All That We Imagine Be The Lightearlier this year. Skunk Anansie released their album The Painful Truth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 16
|Piece Hall
|Halifax, UK
|Jun 18
|Delamere Forest
|Delamere, UK
|Jun 19
|Dreamland
|Margate, UK
|Jun 20
|Scarborough Open Air Theatre
|Scarborough, UK
|Jun 22
|Cardiff Castle
|Cardiff, UK
|Jun 23
|Guildhall Square
|Southampton, UK