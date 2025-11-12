Today, we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by Niagara-based alt-rockers Lonely Little Kitsch! The video is for their brand new song “Puncture Wounds” and finds the band releasing a bunch of pent-up aggression at a smash room. The video was put together by lead singer Kristen Goetz who said this of the song,



”It’s a song about dissociating, and wanting to feel numb. When something is too painful or your emotions are overwhelming, you’d rather just shut down and feel nothing at all. It started out as an early 2000s emo-style song (almost comically so) that Nolan [Jodes, guitarist, backing vocalist] and I randomly wrote at 1am one night. But over time, it evolved into something with a bit more punch, and a slightly frenetic feel. More our style.”

Speaking about the video, the band said,



”The lyric video is a band trip to a smash room - like group therapy, but with pent-up aggression and safety goggles. No members of Lonely Little Kitsch were harmed during the making of this video. Mostly. Like all our videos, which were done on a very small budget and completely DIY. Now go break something for us, ok?! ”

”Puncture Wounds” is the band’s third single they’ve released this year and will be out everywhere on November 13 via Swear Words Records. Lonely Little Kitsch will be releasing their debut album in early 2026, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for more news soon. Watch the video below!