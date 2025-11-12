A Wilhelm Scream announce Australian tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for Australia. The tour begins on March 6 in Hobart and wraps up on March 15 in Wollongong. A Wilhelm Scream released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06Republic BarHobart
Mar 07Ed CastleAdelaide
Mar 08Stay GoldMelbourne
Mar 11Hamilton Station HotelNewcastle
Mar 13CrowbarBrisbane
Mar 14CrowbarSydney
Mar 15La La LasWollongong