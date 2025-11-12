Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for Australia. The tour begins on March 6 in Hobart and wraps up on March 15 in Wollongong. A Wilhelm Scream released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|Republic Bar
|Hobart
|Mar 07
|Ed Castle
|Adelaide
|Mar 08
|Stay Gold
|Melbourne
|Mar 11
|Hamilton Station Hotel
|Newcastle
|Mar 13
|Crowbar
|Brisbane
|Mar 14
|Crowbar
|Sydney
|Mar 15
|La La Las
|Wollongong