Gylt to release new EP, share “Weak”

Los Angeles-based crossover hardcore band Gylt have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called In 1,000 Agonies, I Exist and will be out on January 16 via Get Better Records. The EP features 8 tracks, including their previously released songs “Bone Rake”, “Choked Up”, and “Inherent Violence”. The band has also released a new song from the record called “Weak”. Gylt released I Will Commit A Holy Crime: Tandem and their EP DEMOS II earlier this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.