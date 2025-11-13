Odonis Odonis release video for “Work It Out”

Odonis Odonis have released a video for their new song “Work It Out”. The video was directed and edited by Constantin Tzenos and produced by After Hours. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out on November 14 via Royal Mountain Records. Speaking about the song and video, the band said,



”This is a post-punk track about confronting the grind of modern life as AI, inflation, and collapsing markets threaten our ability to survive. Inspired by the loss of my 18-year career in animation, the song pairs dark urgency with humor. For the first time, I used AI creatively to make an AI slop video that reclaims the very force that cost me my livelihood, turning disruption into art.”

Odonis Odonis released their EP ICON in 2023. Check out the video below.