Stoopfest has announced its first-wave lineup for 2026. The Hotelier (Christian Holden solo), Pinkshift, JER, Friends in Real Life, Brook Pridemore, Grey Matter, Gully Boys, Hummusvacuum, June Henry, Laura Stevenson, Nana Grizol, Open Mike Eagle, Pigeon Pit, Rent Strike, Tequila Mockingbird, Doom Scroll, Freezing Cold, Hit Like A Girl, Kat and the Hurricane, Ratwyfe, Pacing, Spud Bugs, and The Last Arizona are among the bands/artists playing. Stoopfest will take place May 8-9, 2026 in Lansing, Michigan. See the full lineup below.
Previous StoryOdonis Odonis release video for "Work It Out"
Next StoryBrook Pridemore: "My Friends in Crime"
Pinkshift, JER, Friends In Real Life, more to play Stoopfest 2026
Pigeon Pit surprise-release new album
Alkaline Trio, PUP, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, more to play 2000trees 2026
Pinkshift cover Slipknot
Pinkshift: "Authority Problem"
Sunny Day Real Estate, Explosions in the Sky, Tigers Jaw, more to play Something In The Way 2026
JER talks their new album 'Death of the Heart'
Gully Boys release video for "Break"
Prince Daddy and the Hyena, JER, Bones Shredder, more to play No Earbuds Fest 2025
Ashrita Kumar and Myron Houngbedji of Pinkshift talk their new album 'Earthkeeper'