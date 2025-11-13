Brook Pridemore: “My Friends in Crime”

by Em Moore
Brooklyn-based antifolk singer Brook Pridemore has released video for their new song. The song is called “My Friends in Crime” and features April from Apes of the State, Pat formerly Pat the Bunny and currently of Friends in Real Life, Toby from The Moldy Peaches, and Pigeon from Sister Wife Sex Strike. The song is off their upcoming album Only I Can Prevent Forest Fires which will be out on January 30 via Asbestos Records. Brook Pridemore released their split with Milk St., Oscar Mayer Winners, in 2024. Check out the video below.